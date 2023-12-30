Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 373 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. 41,496,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,766,388. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

