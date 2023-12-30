BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 0.5%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 37,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 87,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

BIMI International Medical Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BIMI International Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIMI International Medical during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BIMI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

