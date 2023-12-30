BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 0.5%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 37,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 87,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
BIMI International Medical Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.
BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BIMI International Medical
BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.
