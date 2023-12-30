Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of BIOX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,009. The company has a market cap of $862.24 million, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

