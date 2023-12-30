BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIOL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of BIOL opened at $1.12 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 503.34% and a negative net margin of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

