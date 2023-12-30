bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in December

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,157.0 days.

bioMérieux Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF remained flat at $108.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $111.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

