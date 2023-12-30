BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BioNxt Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BNXTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 4,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. BioNxt Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.58.

Get BioNxt Solutions alerts:

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

BioNxt Solutions Company Profile

BioNxt Solutions Inc operates as a bioscience company in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, the United States, and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, including depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNxt Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNxt Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.