BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 22,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,117. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 117.00% and a negative net margin of 12,195.10%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

