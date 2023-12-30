Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Sells C$99,675.00 in Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$99,675.00.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of TSE BITF opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.05. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

