Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 7,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 106.46% and a negative net margin of 151.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks during the third quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackboxstocks by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

