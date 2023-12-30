Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Blackboxstocks Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. 7,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 106.46% and a negative net margin of 151.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackboxstocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.