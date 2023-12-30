BlackRock Emerging Europe (LON:BEEP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $318.50

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEEP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.50 ($4.05) and traded as low as GBX 318.50 ($4.05). BlackRock Emerging Europe shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($4.05), with a volume of 1,038 shares traded.
BlackRock Emerging Europe Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 318.50.
BlackRock Emerging Europe Company Profile
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc, formerly Eastern European Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company conducts its business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, principally by investing in companies that do business primarily in Eastern Europe, Russia, Central Asia and Turkey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Emerging Europe
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.