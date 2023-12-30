BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $15.18. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 54,102 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

