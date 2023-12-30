BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.77

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and traded as high as $15.18. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 54,102 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
