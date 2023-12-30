BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Acquires 5,398 Shares of Stock

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of America Corp /De/ Bank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0019 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.