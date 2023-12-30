Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

