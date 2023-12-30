Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.5% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

