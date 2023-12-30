Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.01

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $13.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 42,832 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 83,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

