Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.01

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $13.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 42,832 shares trading hands.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
