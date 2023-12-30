Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BDCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blue Dolphin Energy has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 134.85%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility.

