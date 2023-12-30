BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

Shares of BLSFY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BlueScope Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

