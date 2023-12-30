BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.72 and last traded at C$19.72. Approximately 13,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.79.
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.47.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.