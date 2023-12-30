BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.08. Approximately 6,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.10.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.84.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.