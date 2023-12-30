BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Update

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNCCORP Trading Up 5.5 %

OTCMKTS:BNCC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. 18,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BNCCORP has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 9.43%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

