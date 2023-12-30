BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 106.0% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 81,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,109. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

