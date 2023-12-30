BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $5.86 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

