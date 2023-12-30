Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in December

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 1,283,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on BDRBF shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BDRBF
Bombardier Price Performance
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.