Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in December

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,200 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 1,283,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDRBF shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bombardier in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Get Bombardier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDRBF

Bombardier Price Performance

About Bombardier

Shares of BDRBF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 6,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,475. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.63.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.