Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.35

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.35 and traded as high as C$53.06. Bombardier shares last traded at C$52.93, with a volume of 2,202 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBD.A

Bombardier Stock Up 0.9 %

Bombardier Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$659.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.81.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.