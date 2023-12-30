Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Shares Up 29%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 29% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $6.00. 7,706,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,230% from the average session volume of 82,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 24.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bone Biologics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBLG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Bone Biologics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 262,795 shares during the period.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.