Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
BONXF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 306,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
