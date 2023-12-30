Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

BONXF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 306,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,208. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

