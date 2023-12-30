Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Buys 58,211 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 4.4% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

NVO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $464.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

