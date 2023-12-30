Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $80.97. 767,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,652. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

