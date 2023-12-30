Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 4.3% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.02. 773,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,517. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.47 and its 200 day moving average is $326.00.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

