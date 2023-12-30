Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.2 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $3.75 during midday trading on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.