Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.60. 690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

