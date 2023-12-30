Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,667,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

