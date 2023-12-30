Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brambles Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY remained flat at $18.42 during midday trading on Friday. 14,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. Brambles has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $19.97.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

