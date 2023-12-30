Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Update

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bravo Mining Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:BRVMF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321. Bravo Mining has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Bravo Mining Company Profile

Bravo Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily focuses on Luanga project, a platinum group metals, gold, and nickel project, which comprise 7,810 hectares mining exploration license located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

