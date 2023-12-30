Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jonathan Hyman sold 6,100 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $308,050.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $1,927,470.60.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 16,809 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $842,130.90.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $640,650.00.

Shares of BRZE opened at $53.13 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

