Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.88. 860,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.07 and a 200 day moving average of $285.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

