Bremer Bank National Association Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $14,862,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of FIS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,116. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

