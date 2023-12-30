Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,568,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR traded up $18.74 on Friday, reaching $7,000.45. 14,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,923. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,519.05 and a 1-year high of $7,075.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6,264.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6,189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

