Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 957,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

