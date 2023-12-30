Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $97.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.