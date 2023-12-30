Bremer Bank National Association Has $4.33 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,314. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day moving average of $228.20. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

