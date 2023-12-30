Bremer Bank National Association Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Danaher were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 32.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.