Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.36 and a 200 day moving average of $220.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.36 and a 12 month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

