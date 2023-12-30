Bremer Bank National Association Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

