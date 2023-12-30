Bremer Bank National Association Sells 199 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.51. 2,227,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

