Bremer Bank National Association Sells 668 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Intel were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after buying an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,288,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,012,504. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a P/E/G ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.