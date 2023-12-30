Bremer Bank National Association Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

