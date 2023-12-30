Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in December

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BNTGY
Brenntag Stock Performance
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brenntag had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
Read More
