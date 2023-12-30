Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bridgestone Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 13,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,125. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Bridgestone Company Profile
