Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 226.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bridgestone Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 13,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,125. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.