Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors.

